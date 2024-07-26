Sports
Paris Olympics 2024: Games, results, latest updates

Paris Olympics 2024: Games, results, latest updates

New chapters of Philippine sports history seek to be written as 22 of the country’s best athletes compete for elusive medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11

Despite no longer having its lone Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz leading the delegation, the Philippines still boasts of strong medal bets like world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, star gymnast Carlos Yulo, and Tokyo Games boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial.

Other new faces like gymnast Aleah Finnegan, swimmer Kayla Sanchez, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, and John Ceniza also serve as highly intriguing wildcards as the Philippines celebrates its 100th Olympic participation year by aiming to improve its all-time best four-medal haul set in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Bookmark and refresh this page for updates.

