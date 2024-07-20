LOOK: Paris landmarks that will serve as Olympic venues

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Olympic athletes will see action in some of Paris’ historical landmarks

MANILA, Philippines – Paris is known for its historical buildings and monuments attracting millions of tourists across the world every year.

For the 2024 Olympic Games, these iconic landmarks will transform into prestigious venues for various sporting events.

Here’s a glimpse into where the action will unfold.

Eiffel Tower

Beach volleyball players will have a nice view of the iconic Eiffel Tower amid the Olympic action. According to Paris 2024 organizers, there will be a temporary outdoor arena at the Champ de Mars, a sprawling greenspace surrounding the Eiffel Tower.

Designed by Gustave Eiffel, Maurice Koechlin, Emile Nouguier, and Stephen Sauvestre, the Eiffel Tower stands at 1,083 feet. It was built as a main centerpiece for the World’s Fair in 1889.

HISTORIC VENUE. Eiffel Tower stadium to serve as a venue for beach volleyball in Paris 2024. – Olympics website.

Palace of Versailles

Equestrian and modern pentathlon will be held at the sprawling greenspace of the Palace of Versailles or Château de Versailles.

Pentathlon involves five different events: riding a horse, fencing, swimming, running, and shooting.

Versailles proves to be an ideal venue for equestrian events, given its rich horse-related heritage.

The grounds were once home to a stable for thousands of the king’s horses. In 2017, the Palace of Versailles hosted its first-ever International Show Jumping event.

HISTORIC VENUE. Palace of Versailles to serve as a venue for equestrian and modern pentathlon volleyball. – Olympics website.

Grand Palais

The Grand Palais, famed for its impressive nave and glass roof, will host the fencing and taekwondo events. This historic structure was originally built for the 1900 Paris Universal Exhibition.

In 2010, Grand Palais also hosted the World Fencing Championships.

HISTORIC VENUE. Palace of Grand Palais to serve as a venue for fencing and taekwondo. – Olympics’ website.

Invalides

Archery, athletics, and cycling road competitions will be held at the Esplanade des Invalides, the garden facing the Hôtel des Invalides.

Constructed in 1687 under the reign of Louis XIV, the Hôtel des Invalides was designed as a military hospital and retirement residence for war veterans. Today, it houses French military history museums and monuments. French general Napoleon Bonaparte’s tomb is also located here.

HISTORIC VENUE. Invalides to serve as a venue for archery, athletics, and cycling. – Olympics’ website.

Seine River

For the marathon swimming and swimming leg of the triathlon, Olympians will navigate the Seine River, renowned for its scenic cruises showcasing Paris landmarks. The starting point will be at the Pont Alexandre III bridge.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics will also be held in this river.

The Seine River recently made headlines due to tests revealing unsafe levels of bacteria, despite the French government’s investment of approximately $1.5 billion in efforts to clean it up.

HERITAGE VENUE. Pont Alexandre III bridge to serve as venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics. – Paris’ website.

– Rappler.com