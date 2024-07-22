In major change, PBA adds 4-point line starting next season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG SHOT. Robert Bolick in action for Team Mark in the 2024 PBA All-Star Game.

The PBA introduces the four-point line to regular games after implementing it in the last two editions of the All-Star festivities

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is bringing a major change as it adopts a four-point line starting in the 49th season, with hopes of luring back fans into the games.

League commissioner Willie Marcial said on Monday, July 22, that the board of governors agreed to add the four-point arc, which is 27 feet from the basket, during its planning session in Osaka, Japan.

The PBA implemented the four-point line in the last two All-Star Games, with Robert Bolick completing a historic five-point play that allowed Team Mark to force a draw with Team Japeth in the previous Bacolod City edition.

“It has been successful in the All-Star and the governors decided to make it a new innovation,” said Marcial in a mix of Filipino and English. “We’ll see.”

As the last All-Star Game showed, the four-point line allows teams to build big leads, as well as come back from huge deficits in a short span of time.

Making it rain from the four-point stripe, Team Japeth mounted a lead as big as 32 points before Team Mark fought back as the All-Star Game ended in a 140-140 tie, with Bolick knocking down a pair of four-pointers in the final minute as part of a personal 9-0 run.

The two teams combined for 21 four-pointers.

But it is expected to be different in an actual game as teams play defense more seriously and employ schemes to deny shooters.

In the previous Philippine Cup, only two teams shot at least 35% from the three-point line: San Miguel with 35.5% and Terrafirma with 35.1%.

Marcial said the four-point arc will encourage players to extend their range.

“It will help the development of our shooters, especially when it comes to those who play for the national team,” said Marcial.

Back to a three-conference format, the league returns to action in August as it stages the import-flavored Governors’ Cup. – Rappler.com