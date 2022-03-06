Alaska fetes lifer Sonny Thoss with jersey retirement

Sonny Thoss pays tribute to the people who played a part in his storied Alaska career that saw him win three championships and countless individual accolades

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska honored Aces lifer Sonny Thoss by retiring his No. 7 jersey on Sunday, March 6, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Thoss, who played all of his 15 PBA seasons for Alaska, paid tribute to the people who played a part in his storied Aces career that saw him win three championships and countless individual accolades.

“It has truly been an honor to be a part of such a prestigious and successful organization,” the 40-year-old Thoss said.

“This journey definitely would not have been possible if it was not for the many teammates and coaches that I had a privilege to have worked with. As the Alaska Aces’ saying goes, we, not me.”

Hailing from Papua New Guinea, the Filipino-German burst into the local scene as the No. 5 pick in the 2004 PBA Draft.

Thoss won Rookie of the Year and developed into one of the finest big men in the PBA during his heyday as he claimed two Mythical First Team, four Mythical Second Team, and 12 All-Star selections.

He captured his first two titles with Alaska in the 2007 and 2010 editions of the Fiesta Conference and last in the 2013 Commissioners Cup, in which Thoss emerged as the Finals Most Valuable Player.

Calling it quits after the 2019 season, Thoss is the seventh and last Aces player to have his jersey retired after Alaska announced that the Governors’ Cup will be its final conference in the PBA.

The other six were Johnny Abarrientos, Jojo Lastimosa, import Sean Chambers, Bong Hawkins, Bogs Adornado, and current Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso.

“Sadly, good things do come to an end. I know this is a very sad moment for a lot of people that this will be the last time that we will experience the Alaska Aces team in action this conference,” Thoss said.

“But we do not have to leave sad, but with our heads up high. I’m proud to be part of a company rich in integrity and success.” – Rappler.com