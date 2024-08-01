‘Mutual decision’: Aldin Ayo, Converge part ways ahead of new PBA season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MENTOR. Head coach Aldin Ayo of the Converge FiberXers during the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Aldin Ayo and Converge go their separate ways after a dismal campaign last season that saw the FiberXers finish last in two conferences

MANILA, Philippines – Aldin Ayo will no longer be at the helm as Converge enters its third year in the PBA without the multi-titled coach.

The FiberXers announced on Thursday, August 1, that they parted ways with Ayo and assistant coach McJour Luib ahead of the new PBA season that will come off the wraps this August.

With Ayo out, Franco Atienza will serve as acting head coach.

“It was a mutually agreed decision for both parties to part ways. We are thankful for their dedicated service to the team for almost two years,” said Converge team manager Jacob Lao.

Ayo joined the FiberXers in August 2022 as he landed his first head coaching job in the PBA after steering Letran and La Salle to collegiate championships in the NCAA and UAAP, respectively.

Replacing Jeff Cariaso, Ayo led Converge to the playoffs in his first two conferences with the team during the 2023-2023 season.

He said in March 2023 that he wanted to settle down with the young franchise, refuting rumors of his impending exit.

The previous season, however, proved to be forgettable for Ayo and the FiberXers as they finished last in the two conferences, compiling a lowly 3-19 record.

Putting that dismal campaign behind him, Ayo expressed optimism for the upcoming season after Converge used its No. 1 pick in the recent PBA Rookie Draft on 6-foot-7 big man Justine Baltazar, his former player at La Salle.

But their reunion will no longer push through as Ayo and the FiberXers go their separate ways.

In four conferences with Converge, Ayo guided the team to a 17-31 record. – Rappler.com