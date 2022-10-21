Aldin Ayo hopes Quincy Miller doesn’t fall in love with blocks after 9 swats

BLOCK PARTY. Converge import Quincy Miller proves to be a prolific rim protector after recording 9 blocks against San Miguel.

MANILA, Philippines – Quincy Miller chased down shots one after the other as Converge caught a big fish in San Miguel.

The former NBA player recorded a whopping 9 blocks on top of his 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 steals to lift the FiberXers to a 106-102 win over the Beermen on Friday, October 21.

But while Miller left an indelible mark on the defensive end, Converge head coach Aldin Ayo is not exactly on board his block party.

“He played well, actually. But I have a concern regarding his 9 blocks, because actually, it’s not part of our system,” said Ayo. “If you keep on chasing those blocks, that means you mess up the individual [defense] on the floor.”

“I hope he doesn’t fall in love with his blocking. Every time that we reach that point, we encounter a problem under the basket,” Ayo added in a mix of Filipino and English.

Ayo, who is best known for his hard-pressing defense, has been vocal about the FiberXers’ need to improve on the less glamorous end of the floor.

Through five games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Converge ranks No. 3 among the 12 teams in points allowed with an average of 105.2 points per game.

“[Quincy] played well, especially on the defensive end when he’s on the weak side. That’s where he gets his blocks,” Ayo said.

“But the mere fact that it happens, that only means that our individual defense is messed up.”

Miller, though, recognized where Ayo is coming from.

“Aldin is a very tough guy, so he’s not going to give no slack. It’s okay. I understand coach very well,” Miller said.

Converge aims to make it three wins in a row as it goes up against another powerhouse team in TNT on October 28 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com