Ayo relishes reunion with more potent top pick Baltazar

TOP CHOICE. Justine Baltazar heads to the stage after being selected No. 1 by Converge in the 2024 PBA Draft.

MANILA, Philippines – Almost seven years removed from their final collegiate game together, Aldin Ayo and first overall pick Justine Baltazar renew a partnership, this time in the PBA with the Converge FiberXers.

What’s waiting for Ayo is a more potent version of Baltazar, his tools sharpened in later years with La Salle, and stints in the Japan B. League and the MPBL.

“We were looking for a versatile skilled big man, and aside from the talent and skills which he has, I know him personally,” Ayo told reporters during the PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday, July 14.

“We know that he’s going to do whatever it takes to help our team,” added Ayo, who mentored La Salle to the UAAP championship in 2016.

Converge expects to see a formidable frontcourt tandem in rising team star Justin Arana and Baltazar, the 6-foot-7 stalwart who can slide into the small forward spot, per Ayo.

That may have to wait, however, as Baltazar may opt to finish his existing contract in the MPBL, which could extend to December if his Pampanga team manages to successfully defend its title.

Ayo said aside from Baltazar, the FiberXers got several key bench pieces in other picks like Letran’s Pao Javillonar, La Salle’s Ben Phillips, Ateneo’s Jason Credo, and Baltazar’s Pampanga Giant Lanterns teammate Ronan Santos.

One of the big challenges for Baltazar in his PBA arrival is matching up against the league’s best big men, led by presumptive eight-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and Christian Standhardinger.

“He has the skills, and the talent, but what’s more important is his [workhorse] attitude, he’s going to do more,” said Ayo.

“He’ll find a way because if you’re comparing [Baltazar] to June Mar, Standhardinger, and Japeth (Aguilar), they’re all bigger and probably more experienced,” Ayo added.

“But that’s where character comes in, the grit that he’ll find a way to compete and win.” – Rappler.com