Aljun Melecio hailed PBA Player of the Week as career game extends Converge streak

Aljun Melecio delivers arguably the finest game of his young PBA career as Converge wins for the fifth straight time

MANILA, Philippines – Pint-sized guard Aljun Melecio stood tall for a Converge side that continues to take the PBA by storm.

The former La Salle standout earned the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of November 2 to 6 after lifting the FiberXers to their fifth straight win behind arguably the finest game of his young career.

Gradually finding his groove following his reunion with coach Aldin Ayo at Converge, Melecio fired a career-high 24 points on top of 6 assists and 5 rebounds in a 108-84 rout of NLEX.

His explosion could not have come at a better time for the FiberXers as they played with an all-Filipino lineup in the entire second half after the ejection of import Quincy Miller.

But even without Miler, Converge dominated thanks in large part to Melecio, who scorched for 14 points in the fourth quarter of the FiberXers’ most lopsided win of the conference.

Acquired from Phoenix through a trade before the start of the conference, Melecio has become a key contributor for Converge, which sits at joint second place with foreign team Bay Area.

In his last four games, he averaged 16.3 points, 4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

Melecio narrowly beat Meralco big man Raymond Almazan and Barangay Ginebra ace Scottie Thompson for the weekly award given by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat. – Rappler.com