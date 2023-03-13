PBA brings back All-Star to Bacolod City in 2024

The PBA All-Star will be hosted by Bacolod City for the first time since 2008

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA All-Star is returning to Bacolod City next year.

For the first time since 2008, the mid-season festivities will be hosted by the City of Smiles, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced on Monday, March 13.

The development came after the successful return of the All-Star weekend to Passi City, Iloilo, following a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Fans in Passi City were treated to a four-day spectacle capped by a highly competitive All-Star Game that saw Team Japeth Aguilar eke out a 140-136 win over Team Scottie Thompson on Sunday, March 12.

In the side events, Magnolia star Paul Lee crowned himself the new Three-Point Shootout king, Converge high-flyer David Murrell ruled the Slam Dunk Contest, and TNT big man Dave Marcelo topped the Obstacle Challenge.

Led by Magnolia guard Adrian Wong, Team Greats thwarted Team Stalwarts in the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors Game. – Rappler.com