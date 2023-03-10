Dave Marcelo dethrones Beau Belga for PBA Obstacle Challenge crown

TNT's Dave Marcelo bests Rain or Shine's Beau Belga and Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger in the three-man finale to rule the Obstacle Challenge event of the PBA All-Star Weekend

ILOILO, Philippines – TNT big man Dave Marcelo claimed the Obstacle Challenge title and dethroned two-time champion Beau Belga during the PBA All-Star Weekend at the City of Passi Arena here on Friday, March 10.

Marcelo ruled the three-man finale with a time of 25.38 seconds, besting Rain or Shine’s Belga and Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger to bag the P30,000 purse.

Belga, who topped the last two editions of the event since the PBA turned it to a contest exclusively for big men, finished third with 29.8 seconds.

Standhardinger fell two seconds short of the crown after clocking 27.47 seconds.

All 12 PBA teams were represented in the event, with the participants paired against each other until the field got trimmed down to the three finalists.

Meralco’s Raymond Almazan, NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Converge’s Justin Arana, San Miguel’s Jeepy Faundo, Terrafirma’s Joseph Gabayni, Blackwater’s Ato Ular, Magnolia’s James Laput, Phoenix’s Larry Muyang, and NorthPort’s JM Calma also competed. – Rappler.com