David Murrell rules PBA Slam Dunk Contest as Tyrus Hill falls short despite 50-point slam

Delfin Dioquino
David Murrell earns a pair of 46-point marks in the PBA Slam Dunk Contest final to overcome a 50-point jam by Tyrus Hill

ILOILO, Philippines – Converge’s David Murrell withstood a fierce challenge from Blackwater’s Tyrus Hill to reign in the Slam Dunk Contest event of the PBA All-Star Weekend at the City of Passi Arena here on Friday, March 10.

Murrell earned a pair of 46-point marks in the final to overcome a 50-point dunk from Hill and claim the champion’s purse of P30,000.

Hill put a whole world of pressure on Murrell when he earned a perfect 50 from the five judges after jumping over Barangay Ginebra’s Jamie Malonzo for his second and last dunk.

But Murrell stayed composed and flushed home a 360-degree windmill dunk to wrap up the final with a total of 92 points, just a single point ahead of Hill.

Hill, who also scored 50 points in the elimination round for a windmill-off-the-bounce jam, opened the final with just 41 points after a botched attempt at the elbow dunk popularized by NBA icon Vince Carter.

Murrell and Hill both finished the elimination round with an aggregate of 92 points to reach the final as NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (89 points) and Phoenix’s Chris Lalata (80 points) bowed out.

Only four players out of the original five-man field saw action in the event following the withdrawal of Malonzo, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
