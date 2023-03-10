Paul Lee catches fire for PBA Three-Point Shootout title as Marcio Lassiter denied once again

LEE-THAL WEAPON. Paul Lee rules the PBA Three-Point Shootout for the first time.

Paul Lee becomes the third player from the Purefoods franchise to win the Three-Point Shootout over the last four PBA All-Star editions

ILOILO, Philippines – Magnolia star Paul Lee crowned himself the new Three-Point Shootout king during the PBA All-Star Weekend at the City of Passi Arena here on Friday, March 10.

Lee waxed hot for 28 points in the final round to outclass some of the best long-range gunners in the league, including fellow finalists Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel and Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma.

Finding the sweet spot at the top of the key, Lee drained all five balls from his money rack on the way to becoming the third player from the Purefoods franchise to rule the event over the last four All-Star editions.

Allein Maliksi, who is now with Meralco, took home the crown in 2017 and Peter June Simon, who is already retired, won in 2019.

Lassiter and Tiongson paced the 12-man field in the elimination round with 28 and 26 points, respectively, but both fizzled out in the finale.

Scoring just 21 points in the final round, Lassiter once again missed out on the title after being denied in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018.

Tiongson came in third with 18 points.

Roger Pogoy, who leads the Governors’ Cup in three-point percentage with a 51% clip for TNT, ran out of time and wound up with 21 points in the elimination round as he fell a point short from tying Lee for a spot in the finale.

NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino also tallied 21 points followed by Ginebra’s Jeremiah Gray (18), Meralco’s Aaron Black (17), Phoenix’s Tyler Tio (17), Blackwater’s RK Ilagan (16), NLEX’s Kevin Alas (15), and Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac (15).

Converge’s Jerrick Balanza finished last with 11 points. – Rappler.com