Nicholson stays for Bay Area as deadline for import switch elapses

Bay Area sticks with injured big man Andrew Nicholson despite having the luxury of reactivating Myles Powell as the deadline to change imports for Game 4 of the PBA finals elapses

MANILA, Philippines – It seems like Bay Area is sticking with Andrew Nicholson even after he suffered a foot injury in Game 3 of the PBA finals against Barangay Ginebra.

The Dragons did not relegate Nicholson to the injured/reserve list despite having the luxury of reactivating Myles Powell as the deadline to change imports for Game 4 on Friday, January 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena elapsed.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Bay Area had only until 12 pm of Thursday to make the switch.

“The office has not notified me so that means they’re not replacing him,” said Marcial in Filipino.

Nicholson has been a dominant force since he took the import reins from Powell after the elimination round, averaging 31.5 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks in the playoffs.

He put up a monster double-double of 23 points, 24 rebounds, and 2 blocks in Game 3, but he exited with 30 seconds left after suffering an apparent ankle injury as Ginebra completed its 89-82 comeback win for a 2-1 series lead.

Landing on the foot of Jamie Malonzo during a rebounding battle, Nicholson needed assistance as he limped off the court and rode a wheelchair afterwards.

The Dragons can still swap Nicholson with Powell after Game 4, but that will be the last time they can change reinforcements.

“Andrew cannot return after that,” said Marcial.

Like Nicholson, Powell also suffered a foot injury at the end of the elimination round as he saw his impressive campaign derailed.

Powell averaged 37.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, leading Bay Area to victory in all the eight games he appeared in. – Rappler.com