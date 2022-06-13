Vanguardia mighty proud as Blackwater pushes Ginebra to limit

Coming off an upset of TNT, Blackwater falls short of a sweep of the two champion teams last season after a sorry loss to Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – It could have been a win that changed the image of the Blackwater franchise.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia, though, believes the Bossing still somehow achieved that after Blackwater succumbed to Barangay Ginebra in a sorry 82-85 loss in the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday, June 12.

Coming off a stunning upset of defending All-Filipino kings TNT Tropang Giga, the Bossing fell short of a remarkable sweep of the two champions last season as reigning Governors’ Cup titlist Gin Kings escaped.

“I’m proud of my boys. I told them this game could have changed our franchise image. But still, I think we achieved that. That is a champion team and I’m proud,” said Vanguardia in a mix of Filipino and English.

Blackwater led 82-79 off back-to-back Joshua Torralba buckets, but Ginebra erected a win-clinching 6-0 run aided by turnovers from Baser Amer.

An Amer errant pass paved the way for a Japeth Aguilar jumper that put the Gin Kings on top, 83-82, before the Bossing guard coughed up another turnover in the waning seconds that closed all doors on their bid to regain the lead.

“It is what it is. At least, we did not lose by a big margin, at least we put up a fight,” Vanguardia said.

“Deep in my heart, the kids were deserving of winning. I felt that we could have gotten this and I think the team deserved the win. But well, we just came up short.”

A silver lining for Vanguardia is the fact that Blackwater still managed to go toe to toe against two champion squads even without top pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Ganuelas-Rosser remains sidelined due to a finger injury, but is expected to play the earliest on Saturday, June 18, against NorthPort.

“If he is fully healed, he might play on Saturday. We’re praying for his return. He has been working out, he has been running, he has been lifting weights.” – Rappler.com