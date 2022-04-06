Arvin Tolentino downplays late fracas vs Raymar Jose in Game 1

PBA
Delfin Dioquino
MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino downplayed his word war with Raymar Jose even as the two nearly came to blows after Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Wednesday, April 6.

Tempers flared near the end of the Bolts’ 104-91 mauling of the Gin Kings after Tolentino fouled Jose hard, leading to a heated exchange of words and a double technical foul.

As the tension heightened, Tolentino pointed to the dugout, implying that they should bring the fight out of the court.

True enough, Tolentino – as seen on a video posted by Spin.ph – waited along the Araneta Coliseum hallway, where he and Jose continued their quarrel before cooler heads prevailed.

“It was nothing serious,” Tolentino said in Filipino. “It is the finals, we cannot give each other an inch.”

Tolentino started for Ginebra, finishing with 6 points and 2 rebounds in 21 minutes of play in the loss that saw them get buried by as deep as 21 points in the final quarter.

It was such a blowout that Meralco coach Norman Black fielded all of his 16 players, including Jose.

Jose played less than a minute but managed to crack the scoring column, draining a pair of free throws off the Tolentino foul that sparked their squabble.

Tolentino and the Gin Kings look to equalize the best-of-seven series as they face Jose and the Bolts on Friday, April 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
