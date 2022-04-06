Arvin Tolentino downplays late fracas vs Raymar Jose in Game 1

BOUNCE BACK. Arvin Tolentino and Barangay Ginebra look to catch up as Meralco takes an early lead in the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino downplayed his word war with Raymar Jose even as the two nearly came to blows after Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Wednesday, April 6.

Tempers flared near the end of the Bolts’ 104-91 mauling of the Gin Kings after Tolentino fouled Jose hard, leading to a heated exchange of words and a double technical foul.

As the tension heightened, Tolentino pointed to the dugout, implying that they should bring the fight out of the court.

True enough, Tolentino – as seen on a video posted by Spin.ph – waited along the Araneta Coliseum hallway, where he and Jose continued their quarrel before cooler heads prevailed.

“It was nothing serious,” Tolentino said in Filipino. “It is the finals, we cannot give each other an inch.”

Tolentino started for Ginebra, finishing with 6 points and 2 rebounds in 21 minutes of play in the loss that saw them get buried by as deep as 21 points in the final quarter.

It was such a blowout that Meralco coach Norman Black fielded all of his 16 players, including Jose.

Jose played less than a minute but managed to crack the scoring column, draining a pair of free throws off the Tolentino foul that sparked their squabble.

Tolentino and the Gin Kings look to equalize the best-of-seven series as they face Jose and the Bolts on Friday, April 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com