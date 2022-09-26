Arvin Tolentino earns PBA Player of the Week plum after impressive start with NorthPort

NEW ADDITION. Arvin Tolentino shines on both ends for NorthPort as the Batang Pier get off a 1-1 start in the Commissioner's Cup.

Traded by Ginebra, Arvin Tolentino flaunts his two-way game in his first pair of outings for NorthPort to nail the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino looks right at home with his new team.

Tolentino impressed in his first two games with NorthPort in the Commissioner’s Cup after being traded by Ginebra, earning the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of September 21 to 25.

Now in his third PBA season, the former FEU standout proved his worth with all-around averages of 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2 steals as the Batang Pier almost stunned guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Tolentino delivered 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 steals in his NorthPort debut that ended in a narrow 92-89 victory over Phoenix.

He then followed it up with a career-high 22 points on top of 10 rebounds and 3 steals as the Batang Pier nearly pulled off an upset against the Dragons, falling in a 105-104 defeat.

NorthPort led 104-102 with a minute left before Bay Area escaped with the victory thanks to a dramatic game-winning three-pointer by Myles Powell.

“My mentality is that NorthPort wants me. I don’t want to think that Ginebra doesn’t want me,” said Tolentino in a mix of Filipino and English.

“I want to prove to them that they made the right decision.”

Tolentino beat out teammate Robert Bolick and Blackwater’s Baser Amer, Troy Rosario, and Rashawn McCarthy as the unanimous choice for the weekly citation. – Rappler.com