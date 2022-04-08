Tolentino, Jose make amends after Game 1 spat

LEVEL. Arvin Tolentino and Barangay Ginebra look to equalize against Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial says Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose made amends and even shook hands after summoning the two players

MANILA, Philippines – It is all water under the bridge for Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose after they figured in a spat that marred Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Tolentino and Jose made amends and even shook hands after meeting the two an hour before the second game of the best-of-seven series on Friday, April 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I told them that since they are already in the PBA, they should take care of their careers,” Marcial told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English.

“It is hard to reach the PBA. I told them it is also hard to return once they have fallen off. I said they should be careful because it is their careers [we’re talking about].”

The two almost came to blows near the end of the Bolts’ 104-92 win over the Gin Kings after Tolentino fouled Jose hard, leading to a verbal tussle and a double technical foul with under 10 seconds left.

It did not end there as Tolentino waited for Jose along the Araneta Coliseum hallway, where they continued to exchange heated words before cooler heads prevailed.

Marcial said Tolentino and Jose will go scot-free, but warned that heavy penalties await a repeat offense.

“I told them that if one of them gets in trouble again, the fines will be doubled,” Marcial said. – Rappler.com