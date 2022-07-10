Arwind Santos remains optimistic as NorthPort clings to slim playoff hopes

ELITE COMPANY. Arwind Santos becomes the latest PBA player to join the 10,000-point club.

Arwind Santos hopes NorthPort can turn its fortunes around after suffering its sixth straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The odds may be stacked against NorthPort, but Batang Pier veteran Arwind Santos opts to remain optimistic.

Santos hopes NorthPort can turn its fortunes around after suffering its sixth straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup following 98-104 heartbreaker at the hands of Converge on Saturday, July 9.

The defeat saw the Batang Pier sink further in the standings as they dropped to 2-6, with their playoff chances getting slimmer by the day.

“Here at NorthPort, I have a huge obligation as the captain ball,” Santos said in Filipino. “Even if you’re drained deep inside, you have to show that you want to fight because we’re all down.”

“Sometimes, one has to stand up.”

Despite its slump, the Batang Pier have shown that they can compete as several of their losses came from close games.

Except for its double-digit beatings from San Miguel and Meralco, NorthPort lost by an average of just 5.3 points in defeats to Magnolia, Blackwater, TNT, and Converge.

“We do not know how to start again, but we need to be positive and accept anything that could happen,” said Santos, who recently became the latest PBA player to join the 10,000-point club.

Still averaging noteworthy numbers of 13 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks at 41 years old, Santos said the players – not the coaches – control whether the Batang Pier would reach the playoffs.

“I encourage my teammates that we should give our best even if the chances are small,” Santos said.

“It is better to lose knowing that we gave our all rather than lose thinking that we have no chance to win even before the game started.”

Clinging on to its bleak playoff hopes, NorthPort tries to arrest its skid against struggling Phoenix on July 14 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com