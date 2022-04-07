Banged-up Banchero good to go for Meralco in final stretch vs Ginebra

IMPACT PLAYER. Chris Banchero and Meralco draw first blood against Barangay Ginebra in their pursuit of a breakthrough PBA championship.

Chris Banchero downplays his injury woes, saying players in the PBA Governors' Cup finals simply have to deal with 'bumps and bruises'

MANILA, Philippines – In the lead-up to the PBA Governors’ Cup finals, Meralco coach Norman Black described their chances against Barangay Ginebra as “pretty good” particularly if Chris Banchero is playing.

That notion is proving to be true as Banchero helped power the Bolts to a 104-91 demolition of the Gin Kings in Game 1 of the best-of-seven affair on Wednesday, April 6.

Returning from a one-game absence due to upper body injuries, Banchero made his presence felt with 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 points, and 1 steal in under 15 minutes of action.

His numbers may not jump out of the stats sheets, but the Filipino-Italian guard led the game in plus-minus with +14, tied with teammate Bong Quinto.

“I’m so happy that he was able to get out there on the basketball court,” said Black.

“[J]ust having his presence out there, he is a very good player offensively. He can handle the ball really, really well. Offensively, he is solid, so it gives us a big lift whenever he is on the court.”

Black said Banchero had not practiced with the team for three weeks going into the finals.

That probably explains why Banchero played just under 15 minutes, his shortest playing time in the entire conference, including his five games with Phoenix before he joined Meralco as an unrestricted free agent.

But for Banchero, it all comes down to mental fortitude.

“It is the end of the conference, we just got to be there mentally more than physically so I’m good to go. I’m a hundred percent,” Banchero said.

Banchero also downplayed his injury woes, saying players simply have to deal with “bumps and bruises.”

“I’m healthy, I’m good to go. It has been a long conference,” Banchero said. “Everybody has kind of got injuries here and there but it is the finals.” – Rappler.com