Ginebra ‘evaluating’ Jeremiah Gray after gruesome knee injury

HOTSHOT. Ginebra'S Jeremiah Gray scoots past his NLEX defender in PBA On Tour action.

Just a year since recovering from a torn ACL, Ginebra standout Jeremiah Gray suffers another frightful knee injury

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra’s Jeremiah Gray has started a long road to recovery after suffering a gruesome injury during the final PBA On Tour game on Sunday, July 31.

According to head coach Tim Cone, Gray suffered a dislocated right knee, but the doctors were able to successfully put it back in place and straighten the leg.

“[Doctors] are now in the process of evaluating the ligaments surrounding the knee,” Cone told Rappler in a message.

“No decisions have been made yet about surgery,” he added.

The blossoming star crumpled near the Ynares Sports Arena basket and writhed in pain before being stretchered out of the venue.

Gray was attempting a fastbreak basket against opposing guard Don Trollano when he twisted his knee.

His wails were loud enough to be heard across the jampacked small venue, which drew concern from many in the gallery and the sidelines.

It is the latest setback for the Filipino-American cager, about 18 months since suffering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his left knee.

Gray, who was then playing for the TNT Tropang Giga 3×3 squad, tore the ligament after landing awkwardly following a two-handed slam dunk.

In his 11 appearances during the exhibition slate, Gray averaged 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, along with 2.6 turnovers as Ginebra ended the series with a 6-5 record.

The team was able to carve out a 91-85 win against the NLEX Road Warriors despite an injury to a key cog. – Rappler.com