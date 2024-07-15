Ginebra gets Ben Adamos, lets go of Sidney Onwubere in trade with NorthPort

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Ben Adamos in action for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Looking to beef up its frontline after losing Christian Standhardinger, Ginebra acquires center Ben Adamos from NorthPort as it lets go of forward Sidney Onwubere in a one-for-one trade

MANILA, Philippines – The loss of star Christian Standhardinger has Barangay Ginebra making moves in a bid to fill his void.

Looking to beef up their frontline, the Gin Kings acquired center Ben Adamos from NorthPort as they let go of forward Sidney Onwubere in a one-for-one trade.

The deal got approved by the PBA on Monday, July 15.

Adamos’ acquisition comes just days after Ginebra shipped Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, and the No. 10 pick in the Season 49 Draft to Terrafirma in exchange for Stephen Holt, Isaac Go, and the No. 3 selection.

Instead of going for a big man, head coach Tim Cone and the Gin Kings used the No. 3 pick on promising guard RJ Abarrientos.

Ginebra is Adamos’ fifth team in the PBA after he played for Alaska, Converge, Phoenix, and NorthPort.

The sixth overall pick in the Season 46 Draft, Adamos appeared in 12 games for the Batang Pier last season, averaging 1.5 points.

Meanwhile, Onwubere returns to his former team NorthPort after a near three-year stint with the Gin Kings that saw him help the powerhouse team win two championships.

Onwubere, who also played for TNT and Rain or Shine, averaged 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds for Ginebra last season. – Rappler.com