Amer repays Vanguardia for unwavering trust with back-to-back game-winners

Baser Amer comes through with another game-winner as Blackwater inches closer to a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight game, Baser Amer did not let coach Ariel Vanguardia down.

Amer repaid Vanguardia for his unwavering trust by sinking another game-winner to tow Blackwater past Phoenix, 91-89, for its fourth straight victory in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday, July 8.

With the game tied at 89-89 and the win on the line, Vanguardia put the ball in the capable hands of Amer, who drained a fallaway jumper over Chris Lalata with 2.1 ticks left.

That shot replicated the game-winning floater Amer hit against his former team Meralco, with Vanguardia also entrusting the Bossing guard to deliver.

“I’m at a loss for words for the trust coach and my teammates give me. It was the same play and it was the same shot,” said Amer, who came off an Ato Ular screen in both games for the win.

“I was shooting badly and I was having a bad game, but coach still chose me for the last play.”

Prior to his game-winner against the Fuel Masters, Amer went 2-of-6 from the field and missed all of his 4 attempts from three-point land.

It was the same scenario against the Bolts as the seven-year veteran shot 2-of-10, including a 0-of-5 clip from beyond the arc, before he buried the clutch bucket.

“I’m blessed because we were able to pull through again,” said Amer as Blackwater sits at solo third place with a 5-1 record.

The Davao native, though, knows it is only bound to get harder for the Bossing as they try to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

Blackwater faces league-leading San Miguel next on Sunday before it tangles with Rain or Shine, Converge, NLEX, and Magnolia.

“We can never get comfortable or complacent because the opponents are becoming tougher and tougher,” said Amer.

“Whatever coach Ariel wants, we stick with it.” – Rappler.com