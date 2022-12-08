PBA
Go big or go home: Bay Area reactivates Nicholson for Powell in PBA quarters

JR Isaga
HARD CHOICE. Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell have both been impressive for the Bay Area Dragons.

Bay Area Dragons Instagram page

The Bay Area Dragons once again switch up imports as 6-foot-10 Andrew Nicholson will play in the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals instead of league top scorer Myles Powell

MANILA, Philippines – The Bay Area Dragons are switching up imports once again at the eve of their first-ever PBA playoff run against Rain or Shine as Andrew Nicholson will step in for the league’s top scorer Myles Powell, according to the league’s transactions page.

Nicholson, the 6-foot-10 ex-NBA forward, led the Dragons with stellar averages of 38.5 points and 11.5 rebounds on 53% shooting, 44% from three, and a near-perfect 94% from the free throw line.

However, his arrival resulted in a mixed bag of results as Bay Area lost twice in the four games he played, in contrast to the 4-0 start they got with Powell in the lead.

Until the end of the elimination round, Nicholson was benched in favor of Powell, who in turn celebrated his return with a 50-point, 11-triple bomb on Rain or Shine in a 120-87 beatdown last November 11.

Bay Area did not lose since the switch and finished with the top seed over Magnolia and a 10-2 record like the Hotshots.

Despite middling results in his first run with the Dragons, Nicholson will certainly provide much-needed size against the Elasto Painters’ platoon of bruisers like Beau Belga, Norbert Torres, Jewel Ponferrada, and import Ryan Pearson.

The 6-foot-2 Powell, in the meantime, will be waiting in the reserve list in case of injury or if another switch is in the plans of head coach Brian Goorjian. – Rappler.com

