Belga suspended by Rain or Shine for role in Cebu game; PBA to summon involved players

Rain or Shine veteran Beau Belga and other PBA standouts take part in a Cebu basketball game where a fight breaks out

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine cracked the whip on veteran big man Beau Belga on Monday, April 24, for his involvement in an unsanctioned basketball game in Cebu where a brawl erupted.

The Elasto Painters suspended Belga for six days without pay and said they will further conduct an investigation on the matter.

Belga together with fellow PBA standouts JR Quiñahan of NLEX, Jio Jalalon of Magnolia, and Robert Bolick of NorthPort played against a team composed of foreign players.

A fight broke out between Quiñahan and an opposing player, who hit the Road Warriors star with a barrage of punches.

Belga – a former teammate of Quiñahan at Rain or Shine – retaliated by throwing the ball at the opposing player before cooler heads prevailed.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said on Monday that he will summon the concerned PBA players, who are facing possible punishments.

In 2020, the PBA released a memo which stated that players who take part in unsanctioned games without the approval of their mother teams and the league will pay a minimum fine of P50,000.

Violators can also be slapped with a league-imposed suspension. – Rappler.com