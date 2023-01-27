Big lift for Blackwater as Troy Rosario nears return from injury

SIDELINED. Troy Rosario has been out for months.

Coming off a gritty win over Phoenix that snapped a seven-game skid, Blackwater is set to welcome back Troy Rosario from a foot injury that kept him out for months

RIZAL, Philippines – The good news keep on coming for Blackwater.

The Bossing are set to welcome back Troy Rosario from his injury after ending a seven-game skid by way of a 108-105 victory over Phoenix in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Friday, January 27.

Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia said Rosario will make his conference debut either against San Miguel on February 1 or against Meralco on February 4.

“It is a huge, huge upgrade – a huge addition if he can play, if we get at least an 80 percent Troy Rosario,” said Vanguardia in a mix of Filipino and English.

Rosario played just five games for the Bossing last conference and averaged 12.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

The former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay suffered a foot injury and has now missed eight straight games, including their 124-102 loss to NLEX that opened their Governors’ Cup campaign last January 22.

Coincidentally, the last time Rosario suited up for Blackwater was also the last time it won a game – a 93-86 victory over Terrafirma in October – before the Bossing arrested their losing streak by beating the Fuel Masters.

“Troy is like a Swiss Army knife. He can play the three, four, and five positions. We all know the veteran leadership and poise that he can give the team,” said Vanguardia.

While the return of Rosario will prompt Vanguardia to tweak his rotation, which now includes newcomers Tyrus Hill and RK Ilagan and returnee Mike DiGregorio, he called it a “pleasant problem.”

Vanguardia added Rosario will help reduce the burden on import Shawn Glover, who is averaging 28.5 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 1.5 steals.

“It is better to have a lot of players that you can use instead of the opposite,” said Vanguardia. – Rappler.com