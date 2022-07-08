Blackwater proven right by drafting Ato Ular

Second-round draftee Ato Ular explodes for a career-high 34 points as Blackwater continues to exceed expectations in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Super rookie Ato Ular continues to prove to Blackwater that the Bossing made the right decision to draft him.

Ular erupted for a career-high 34 points on top of 10 rebounds as Blackwater stretched its winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup with a 91-89 escape against Phoenix on Friday, July 8.

Showing that his Player of the Week citation is no fluke, the 13th overall selection shot an ultra-efficient 15-of-21 clip to power the Bossing to their fourth straight victory.

But Blackwater almost came close to picking another player as Bossing coach Ariel Vanguardia bared they considered drafting Fuel Masters’ rookie Chris Lalata.

“It was a choice between Lalata and Ular,” Vanguardia said in a mix of Filipino and English. “They both played great during the Draft Combine.”

Blackwater eventually pulled the trigger on Ular, with Lalata landing at Phoenix as the No. 16 pick.

That turned out to be an excellent move as Ular now plays a pivotal role in the resurgence of the Bossing, who have turned their fortunes around after winning just one game last season.

Ular, who played for Letran in the NCAA, has scored in double figures in all of his first six PBA games and leads Blackwater in scoring with 17.7 points on a 61% shooting to go with 7.7 rebounds.

His 34 points are the most by any second-round draftee since Jeff Chan fired 34 points for Rain or Shine against Barako Bull in December 2013, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

“The best is yet to come,” said Vanguardia. “Like Ato, he won Best Player, Player of the Week, then scored 34 points. The best is still yet to come.”

Whether Ular can sustain his fine play will be determined when Blackwater tangles with league-leading San Miguel on Sunday, July 10, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com