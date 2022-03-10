Blackwater not trading draft picks, Vanguardia promises

Blackwater has three first-round picks in the upcoming PBA Draft, including the No. 1 selection

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater will not trade its draft picks.

That is the promise of head coach Ariel Vanguardia as the Bossing look forward to the upcoming PBA Draft with the hopes of finally turning their fortunes around after a dreadful season that saw the team win just one game.

Blackwater eluded a winless season and halted its PBA record 29-game winning streak after hacking out a 101-100 victory over league-leading Magnolia to cap its PBA Governors’ Cup campaign on Wednesday, March 9.

“We’re looking forward to our draft picks. We have three first-round picks, including the first pick, so we’ll have the first crack at whoever the best player is,” Vanguardia said.

“And then we have the first pick in the second round so that’s like four picks that can really help us, help this franchise get over the hump.”

If history is any indication, the Bossing have not exactly kept their top picks or top players.

In 2015, Blackwater traded its No. 1 pick to TNT, a selection that turned out to be Filipino-Tongan big man and current San Miguel standout Mo Tautuaa.

The same thing happened with Ray Parks.

Although Parks managed to suit up for the Bossing for two conferences, the franchise eventually shipped him to the Tropang Giga in 2019.

Poy Erram, Mac Belo, Allein Maliksi, and John Pinto – players who took on prominent roles at Blackwater – were also traded to different teams.

But Vanguardia said it will be different in the next draft.

“We won’t trade those picks, we’ll keep them, we’ll try to really build this team and I’m just thankful for the management for still supporting despite the losses, despite the setbacks we have,” Vanguardia said.

“Whoever I want to get in the draft, they’re all lined up.” – Rappler.com