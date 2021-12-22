Blackwater set to bring new import as record losing streak continues

Blackwater ends the year without a single win as it slumps to a record-extending 24th straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater is set to replace Jaylen Bond with a new import in the PBA Governors’ Cup, with hopes of finally snapping out of its funk.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia confirmed that Blackwater plans to bring in Shawn Glover after the team absorbed a record-extending 24th straight loss at the hands of Alaska on Wednesday, December 22 – a blowout that saw Bond sustain a groin injury.

Hampered by his injury, Bond finished with only 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as Blackwater slipped to 0-5 in the standings.

In five games, Bond averaged 12 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

“Jaylen hurt his groin…so that made us decide that we really need to push for a replacement,” Vanguardia said. “Plus, of course, we are not winning.”

Vanguardia said Blackwater opted to go with Glover because of his scoring as he has proven in his stint with KR in the Úrvalsdeild Karla league in Iceland.

“[We] need [a] more offensive-minded import, with the injuries to our local scorers,” Vanguardia said. “Glover is a scorer.”

But Vanguardia clarified Bond will stay with Blackwater as the team awaits Glover to secure his working visa.

Fortunately for Blackwater, it will not play a game until January 5, when it takes on Magnolia, giving Glover enough time to complete his requirements, undergo quarantine, and train with the team. – Rappler.com