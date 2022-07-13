If true and Desiderio consents, Blackwater to probe abuse claims

SIDELINED. Paul Desiderio continues to recover from a knee injury as he misses time for Blackwater.

'We respect the personal life and privacy of our players unless they seek our help and assistance,' says Blackwater as Bossing guard Paul Desiderio faces domestic abuse accusations

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater has taken a cautious approach as Bossing guard Paul Desiderio faces accusations of domestic abuse from his former partner.

Former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero revealed on Wednesday, July 13, that Desiderio physically and emotionally abused her throughout their relationship.

“If the allegations were true and the concerned player consents, then we will look into it and possibly come out with our position,” Blackwater said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Definitely, we abhor any and all forms of violence against women and children. Women and children deserve nothing less of our love and respect.”

The former UP Maroons star has not played for the Bossing in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup after sustaining an ACL tear in the offseason.

Desiderio is expected to be sidelined for a year.

“We respect the personal life and privacy of our players unless they seek our help and assistance,” Blackwater said.

“We reserve the right to comment on any social media posts especially if they are unverified.”

Meanwhile, the PBA said it will launch an inquiry on the the allegations, hoping that the team will “extend its full cooperation and assistance.” – Rappler.com