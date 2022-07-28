After early playoff exit, Blackwater to push for Matthew Wright trade

WHERE TO GO. It is still uncertain whether Matthew Wright will return to Phoenix as his contract expires in August.

Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia says they need a player like Phoenix star Matthew Wright at the three spot

MANILA, Philippines – It might be a long shot, but Blackwater will push a trade for Phoenix star Matthew Wright.

Head coach Ariel Vanguardia said they need a player like Wright at the three spot after the Bossing crashed out of PBA Philippine Cup playoffs on Wednesday, July 27.

Off to a stellar 5-1 start, Blackwater ended the All-Filipino conference on a whimper with six consecutive losses following a 123-93 beating at the hands of top seed San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

“We’re going to look at the lineup, see if we can make some trades. If not, we’re going to look at free agents also. We’ll see,” said Vanguardia.

“Right now, I do not have any names, but obviously, if we can get someone like Matthew Wright at the three spot [it would be great because] that is a weakness for us right now.”

“Like a Matthew Wright, like a Rome dela Rosa, Aris Dionisio, Robbie Herndon – a tall three that can shoot.”

Familiarity will not be an issue for Wright if he joins the Bossing as he played under Vanguardia in the ASEAN Basketball League, where they led the Westports Malaysia Dragons to a championship in 2016.

Vanguardia also mentored Wright back when he still called the shots for the Fuel Masters five years ago.

But Vanguardia knows the chances of landing the Filipino-Canadian star are slim considering his contract with the Fuel Masters is set to expire in August.

Also, there is a possibility that Wright pursues an overseas career after being embroiled in rumors that he is bound to follow other Filipino players in the Japan B. League.

“You’ll never know, maybe they’ll give us Matthew Wright. It does not cost anything to dream. He is expiring, we’re going to offer some trade for him, maybe a package that Phoenix is willing [to accept], but we all know where he is headed,” said Vanguardia.

“But maybe.”

Seeking to build on its gains for the Commissioners Cup in September, Vanguardia and Blackwater will fly to Dubai to compete in a pocket tournament from August 20 to 31.

There, the Bossing will be reinforced by their unnamed import, who is expected to arrive on August 15.

“We’re keeping the faith that is why we’re starting early again,” Vanguardia said. “We’ll use this as a springboard for the next conference.”

