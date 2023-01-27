Bradwyn Guinto joins Converge after parting ways with Rain or Shine

NEW SQUAD. Bradwyn Guinto finds a new home after being released by Rain or Shine.

Converge will be the fifth PBA team of big man Bradwyn Guinto

MANILA, Philippines – Converge continues to beef up its frontcourt with the addition of Bradwyn Guinto.

The FiberXers announced the signing of the 6-foot-6 big man on Friday, January 27, after he became a free agent.

Guinto last played for Rain or Shine before the team released him at the start of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

A standout from San Sebastian, Guinto spent his best years at Mahindra – now called Terrafirma – and NLEX, earning an All-Star appearance and a Gilas Pilipinas pool call-up.

The 31-year-old also played for NorthPort before he got traded to Rain or Shine.

Guinto played just seven games this season, racking up a total of 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Picking up collegiate standouts Justin Arana and Jeo Ambohot with its first two picks in the previous draft, Converge has been stocking up big men this season.

The FiberXers recently acquired big man Barkley Eboña through a trade with Blackwater. – Rappler.com