Dilemma for Goorjian as Bay Area chooses between Powell, Nicholson

MANILA, Philippines – Bay Area has enjoyed significant success with both Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson, but only one import can finish the PBA Commissioner’s Cup for the foreign squad.

Head coach Brian Goorjian faces a dilemma as he need to decides soon between Powell and Nicholson even as the two former NBA players have both been impressive in the tournament.

Before the conference tipped off, the PBA and Bay Area agreed that Powell and Nicholson will play four games each before the Dragons pick their permanent import for the remainder of the elimination round and the playoffs.

“They’re both so great for the team and they’re both so good. I try not to think about it because it’ll ruin… I’m trying to enjoy my experience here and I don’t want to think about that,” said Goorjian.

“When I came here and when I recruited both of them, that was never a part of the agenda, never a part of the platform. So I know it’s coming closer, but I’m not looking forward to that and I haven’t thought about which one.”

Powell dazzled in his four-game run with the team and powered Bay Area to an unbeaten start.

The former Philadelphia 76ers guard averaged 35.8 points, 8 assists, and 2.8 steals as the Dragons beat Blackwater, NorthPort, Phoenix, and Converge.

Although Nicholson failed to keep their win streak running when he and Bay Area got demolished by Barangay Ginebra in his PBA debut, the former Orlando Magic forward has been a dominant force.

Nicholson averaged 38 points and 11.5 rebounds as the Dragons got back on track with back-to-back demolitions of San Miguel and Terrafirma.

Both imports are also largely responsible for two of the biggest blowout wins the PBA has seen.

Powell erupted for 41 points on top of 8 rebounds and 3 assists as Bay Area coasted to a 46-point rout of Blackwater, which at the time marked the 10th-biggest winning margin in league history.

Meanwhile, Nicholson posted 37 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-point thrashing of Terrafirma on Friday, October 21, a romp that now ranks at joint second place for the biggest winning margin in the PBA.

“In this experience, I just have two special men in Myles and Andrew. Both of them, you could see the strength of the team with Myles, and you could see the strength of the team – a different strength – with Nick,” Goorjian said.

Fortunately for Goorjian, he gets ample time to contemplate on his decision as Bay Area goes on a much-needed two-week break before Nicholson plays his fourth game against Meralco on November 4 at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I don’t even want to think about it. I’ve coached with Myles there and I’ve coached with Nick there and I don’t even want to think about it. I really don’t,” Goorjian said. – Rappler.com