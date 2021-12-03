Carl Bryan Cruz trade to TNT finally approved by PBA

NEW SQUAD. Carl Bryan Cruz will play for his third PBA team as he heads to TNT.

Carl Bryan Cruz gives TNT another offensive option as he reunites with his former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes

Carl Bryan Cruz is officially headed to TNT after the PBA approved his trade from Blackwater on Friday, December 3.

The sweet-shooting forward, who started his career with Alaska, will play for his third PBA team as he reunites with his former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes at TNT.

Meanwhile, Blackwater acquired Jay Washington from TNT as well as its second-round picks in the 2022 and 2025 PBA Draft.

It was a revised version of the trade as the initial proposal had Blackwater shipping Cruz to TNT in exchange for Chris Javier and a first-round pick.

Cruz averaged 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in seven games played for Blackwater in the previous Philippine Cup.

Washington, on the other hand, saw action in only one game as TNT ruled the all-Filipino conference for its first PBA championship in six years.

Determined to win another title in the Governors’ Cup, TNT has bolstered its lineup with the addition of Cruz and all-around forward Gab Banal.

Blackwater has also revamped its roster as Cruz is the fourth player it traded since the conclusion of the Philippine Cup, where it finished dead last with a 0-11 record. – Rappler.com