Chito Victolero guides Magnolia to win despite Achilles injury

MANILA, Philippines – Coaches get injured too.

In an unusual turn of events, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left foot during a pickup game ahead of the Hotshots’ opening match in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The injury, though, did not prevent Victolero from doing his job as he guided Magnolia to a 100-92 win over Terrafirma on Wednesday, September 28, despite wearing a walking boot.

“I tried to get a work out in because I’m gaining weight. But the problem is I got injured. It needs surgery, but I can manage to coach,” said Victolero, who hobbled on his way in and out of the court.

“Accidents happen even if we don’t want them. But I’m still positive.”

It was an ironic mishap for the former PBA Coach of the Year considering Victolero said he did not sustain a major injury throughout his playing career.

A former guard, the 46-year-old played in the PBA from 2002 to 2005 and saw action for the Sta. Lucia Realtors and FedEx Express.

“It’s funny that when I already retired and became a coach, that’s when I got injured,” Victolero said. “It’s an Achilles tear so it hurts a bit.”

Victolero plans to go under the knife next week, but he does not intend to miss a game as the Hotshots seek another successful campaign after reaching the semifinals of the last three conferences.

“I’ll be able to walk, but I’ll be in crutches. I guess for two weeks I’ll be wearing a boot, and then after that, I can start walking without one,” Victolero said. “I just need to be patient.”

Magnolia goes for its second straight win to start the conference when it meets Converge on Saturday, October 1, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com