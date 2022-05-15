PBA
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 13, 2022 3:18 PM

98.35%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
PBA Draft

Chot Reyes adds Justin Arana, other PBA Draft aspirants to Gilas Pilipinas pool

Delfin Dioquino
Chot Reyes adds Justin Arana, other PBA Draft aspirants to Gilas Pilipinas pool

NATIONAL POOL PLAYER. NCAA star Justin Arana beefs up Gilas Pilipinas' frontcourt.

NCAA Philippines Facebook page

PBA rookie aspirants Justin Arana, Gian Mamuyac, Javi Gomez de Liaño, and Shaun Ildefonso will lend their services to Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – Four rookie aspirants in the PBA Draft have been added to Gilas Pilipinas’ pool.

Justin Arana, Gian Mamuyac, Javi Gomez de Liaño, and Shaun Ildefonso will lend their services to the national team as Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes tapped their services ahead of the draft on Sunday, May 15.

Reyes, who will call the shots for the national team in its quest for gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, called PBA commissioner Willie Marcial to identify the four players as new members of his pool. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA Draft

Philippine basketball