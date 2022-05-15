Chot Reyes adds Justin Arana, other PBA Draft aspirants to Gilas Pilipinas pool

PBA rookie aspirants Justin Arana, Gian Mamuyac, Javi Gomez de Liaño, and Shaun Ildefonso will lend their services to Gilas Pilipinas

Justin Arana, Gian Mamuyac, Javi Gomez de Liaño, and Shaun Ildefonso will lend their services to the national team as Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes tapped their services ahead of the draft on Sunday, May 15.

Reyes, who will call the shots for the national team in its quest for gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, called PBA commissioner Willie Marcial to identify the four players as new members of his pool. – Rappler.com