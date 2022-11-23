As TNT battles for survival, Chot believes Castro out for rest of conference

OUT. Jayson Castro injures the same ankle he hurt in the Philippine Cup finals nearly three months ago.

Jayson Castro turns into a spectator after suffering a severe ankle sprain as TNT teeters on the brink of missing the playoffs for the first time in four years

MANILA, Philippines – As TNT desperately tries to catch the playoff bus, it has to do it without veteran guard Jayson Castro.

Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said Castro is likely out for the remainder of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after sustaining a severe right ankle sprain.

Castro suffered the injury in the third quarter of an 89-85 defeat to Ginebra on Sunday, November 20, and sat out a lopsided 140-108 loss to Bay Area on Wednesday as TNT teeters on the brink of elimination with a 4-7 card.

“I don’t think he can be back for the conference,” said Reyes.

Castro hurt the same ankle he injured in the Philippine Cup finals nearly three months ago.

The 36-year-old star sat out the first two games of the conference to recover as TNT continues to battle a myriad of injuries to its key players.

Aside from Castro, the likes of Glenn Khobuntin, Kib Montalbo, and Brian Heruela missed time.

The Tropang Giga also endured locker room issues, with star guard Mikey Williams getting suspended for a week without pay after failing to show up at practice without prior notice.

As if the misfortunes TNT faced were not already enough, the Tropang Giga lost then import Cameron Oliver to a knee injury.

“That’s been the story of our conference, right? We couldn’t start healthy, we had so many injuries. We couldn’t be complete,” Reyes said in a mix of Filipino and English.

In danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, TNT has to beat San Miguel in its final elimination-round game on Saturday, November 26, at the PhilSports Arena to bolster its chances for a quarterfinal berth.

But it does not stop there as the Tropang Giga need at least one team – preferably a squad they defeated earlier in the tournament – to finish with a 5-7 record.

“We need to beat [the Beermen] first,” Reyes said. “But even then, we’re still not in control of our fate.” – Rappler.com