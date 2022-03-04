Chot downplays argument with Mikey: ‘Normal part of our culture’

LISTEN. Chot Reyes says he likes to keep communication lines open between him and his players.

'We had a player-coach argument which is a very normal part of our culture,' says TNT head coach Chot Reyes about his brief disagreement with Mikey Williams

MANILA, Philippines – Just a part of the culture.

TNT coach Chot Reyes downplayed his argument with Mikey Williams near the end of their 106-93 win over Blackwater in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Friday, March 4.

Reyes and Williams figured in a brief disagreement after the champion coach decided to sub out the Tropang Giga star following his turnover with under a minute left.

“We had a player-coach argument which is a very normal part of our culture,” Reyes said through text.

Reyes said he likes to keep communication lines open between him and his players to immediately address issues surrounding the team.

“I always encourage players to speak up and communicate and sometimes that communication can be heated, but I’d much rather have that than the player keeps his feelings to himself then manifests it in some other way.”

The turnover and the endgame exchange after all were just a chink to what was otherwise a convincing win for the Tropang Giga and another solid outing from Williams.

Williams chalked up team-highs of 23 points and 4 steals on top of 6 rebounds as TNT won for the third straight game and remained in the hunt for a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus with a 5-4 card.

Once out of the playoff picture with a 2-4 record, the Tropang Giga have claimed solo sixth place with two more elimination round games to be played. – Rappler.com