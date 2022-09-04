Chot Reyes out of Game 7 due to health and safety protocols

Chot Reyes has been ruled out of Game 7 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals as TNT seeks to defend its throne against San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes will not call the shots in the biggest game of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The TNT mentor has been ruled out of Game 7 of their All-Filipino finals battle against San Miguel on Sunday, September 4, at the Araneta Coliseum due to health and safety protocols.

A team official confirmed the development.

Reyes’ absence deals the Tropang Giga a huge blow considering the defending champions won three of the four games he coached the squad in the best-of-seven title series.

The flagship franchise of the MVP Group lost Games 2 and 3 when Reyes opted to coach Gilas Pilipinas in Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers as the Beermen seized a 2-1 lead.

But upon Reyes’ return, TNT clinched Games 4 and 5 to move on the cusp of completing its title repeat before San Miguel forced a rubber match with a dominant 114-96 win in Game 6.

A win by the Tropang Giga will give Reyes his 10th championship, which will put him at solo fourth place in the all-time list for most titles won by a coach behind Tim Cone (24), Baby Dalupan (15), and Norman Black (11). – Rappler.com