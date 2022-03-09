Chot points to healthy lineup as TNT stays in hunt for playoff bonus

ON A ROLL. Troy Rosario and the TNT Tropang Giga look to close out strong.

TNT finally hits its stride after a rocky start in the PBA Governors' Cup as it rides on a four-game winning streak

MANILA, Philippines – Things are falling into place for TNT.

The Tropang Giga have finally hit their stride after a rocky start in the PBA Governors’ Cup as they moved on the cusp of clinching a coveted twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

Starting the conference with a 2-4 record, TNT has won its last four games after a 127-107 victory over Terrafirma on Wednesday, March 9.

For Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes, it is all about having a healthy lineup as several of his players battled with injuries early in the Governors’ Cup.

Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Kib Montalbo, and Troy Rosario all missed games, while original TNT reinforcement McKenzie Moore needed to be replaced due to an injury.

“I think what we have is we’re having a complete lineup, finally, since we started the conference on the wrong foot with the import that we had getting injured right away,” Reyes said.

“We did not have Troy and Kib to start the conference. When the two of them came back, we lost Pogoy and we lost Erram. So it is only now that we’re getting together as a team.”

The reigning Philippine Cup champions, the Tropang Giga have been on a tear as they won all of their last four games in double digits.

Reyes and TNT beat San Miguel by 15, Barangay Ginebra by 27, Blackwater by 13, and Terrafirma by 20 for a whopping winning margin of 18.8 points.

But Reyes said the job is far from over as the Tropang Giga have one last elimination-round assignment left: a Friday, March 11 clash against NorthPort, which is coming off a blazing five-game winning streak.

A victory over the Batang Pier will propel TNT to a top-four finish, which merits a win-once incentive in the quarterfinals.

“I know we’re in for a very, very tough battle on Friday against NorthPort, which is the hottest team in the league now,” Reyes said.

“That is where we’re going to be tested. We’ll see how well we play there.” – Rappler.com