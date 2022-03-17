Chot, TNT bent on stopping Scottie in KO match vs Ginebra

Chot Reyes says Scottie Thompson is the 'difference maker' as Ginebra forces a do-or-die against TNT

MANILA, Philippines – If TNT were to beat Barangay Ginebra for a spot in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals, it would need to put on the shackles on Scottie Thompson.

That is the assignment from coach Chot Reyes after Thompson powered the Gin Kings to a 104-92 victory on Wednesday, March 16, that dragged the twice-to-beat Tropang Giga to a do-or-die match.

Serving as the perfect complement to import Justin Brownlee, Thompson churned out 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocks in arguably his finest game of the conference.

“We need to be able to stop Scottie. I thought Brownlee had a great game, but Scottie was the difference maker,” Reyes said.

It was a 180-degree turn for Thompson since the last time he faced TNT.

In a 27-point blowout loss to the Tropang Giga in the elimination round, Thompson still flirted with a triple-double with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists but shot a paltry 28% (4-of-14) from the field.

This time, however, the do-it-all guard upped his shooting clip to 53% despite taking just as many shots (15) and saved the best for last.

Conspiring with Brownlee and Japeth Aguilar in the fourth quarter, Thompson dropped 9 points in the period, including a booming three-pointer that sparked the Ginebra breakaway in the final two minutes.

“Not only his 23 points but 15 rebounds and 8 assists, I thought he made the big plays,” Reyes said. “We need someone to contain and stop Scottie.”

Reyes said games like their playoff-opening loss are the reasons why TNT fought tooth and nail to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage, which it plans to put to good use in their rubber match on Saturday, March 19.

“We have no illusions about this being an easy journey,” Reyes said.

“Ginebra is a tough team. Nobody ever said they were an easy team to beat. Tough teams – they have size, they’re good inside and they’re good outside.” – Rappler.com