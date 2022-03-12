TNT armed with playoff bonus, but Chot wary of Ginebra

UNBEATEN. Chot Reyes has not lost to Ginebra since he returned as TNT head coach.

'We did everything we could to win this game only to face Ginebra in the next game,' says TNT coach Chot Reyes after nailing the twice-to-beat edge with an overtime win over NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes found no reprieve even after TNT clinched a twice-to-beat playoff bonus in the PBA Governors’ Cup as the Tropang Giga face a formidable foe in the quarterfinals.

TNT will lock horns with No. 6 Barangay Ginebra, the reigning Governors’ Cup champion, after nailing the No. 3 spot with a 106-101 overtime victory over NorthPort in the last elimination-round game on Friday, March 11.

“We did everything we could to win this game only to face Ginebra in the next game, in the next round of the playoffs,” Reyes said.

Recent history, though, points to the Tropang Giga emerging victorious.

Since Reyes took over as head coach last year, TNT has not lost to the Gin Kings as it beat Ginebra twice in its Philippines Cup title romp – an 88-67 rout in the eliminations and an 84-71 win in the quarterfinals.

The Tropang Giga stamped their class anew in the Governors’ Cup by coasting to a 119-92 blowout in the eliminations, which is the Gin Kings’ most lopsided loss this conference.

But on the other hand, Ginebra is a different beast with import Justin Brownlee on board.

Leading the Gin Kings to four PBA championships, including three Governors Cup crown, Brownlee lost only three playoff series in his past seven tours of duty for the storied franchise.

Still deadly as ever in his eighth PBA stint, Brownlee is averaging 28.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks this conference.

“We’re playing the team with the resident Best Import so we just have to get ready. So we have to get ready. We have no choice,” Reyes said.

“It is going to take much, much better defensive effort for us to be able to beat a team like Ginebra.”

The quarterfinals will start on Wednesday, March 16, after NorthPort and Phoenix dispute the last playoff berth on Sunday, March 13. – Rappler.com