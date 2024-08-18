Chris Banchero sinks historic 4-pointer in PBA season opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Banchero earned his place in PBA history as the first player to make a four-point shot in an official game.

Banchero drained the historic four-pointer in the second quarter of the Meralco-Magnolia clash that served as the curtain raiser of the season-opening Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 18.

Off a kick-out pass from Bolts import Allen Durham, Banchero drilled the shot over Hotshots guard Jerrick Ahanmisi with 10:27 minutes in the period.

Banchero made the bucket on his first attempt following misses by teammates Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino to give Meralco a 20-17 lead.

The Bolts ended the first half up 43-39.

Seeking to innovate and entice more fans, the PBA officially adopted the four-point line, which is 27 feet from the basket, after utilizing it in the last two editions of the All-Star Game.

While the addition has drawn criticism, league officials asked fans to give it a chance.

“Today, we are alone. Tomorrow, we will be plenty,” said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas about the possibility of other leagues also implementing the four-point arc. – Rappler.com