Gavina all praises for rookie Mamuyac: ‘Norwood, Ibañes put together defensively’

BIG GAME. Gian Mamuyac rises to the occasion for a Rain or Shine side desperate for a win.

Rookie guard Gian Mamuyac plays a crucial role as Rain or Shine snaps a six-game skid to stay in playoff hunt

MANILA, Philippines – For Chris Gavina, Gian Mamuyac is “hands down” the best two-way rookie he has coached.

Gavina compared Mamuyac to two Rain or Shine greats after the former Ateneo standout played a crucial role in snapping their six-game skid in the PBA Philippine Cup with a 96-86 win over NLEX.

Mamuyac finished with 15 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals as the Elasto Painters stayed alive in playoff contention with a 2-6 record.

“On the defensive end, you can pretty much say he is like Jireh (Ibañes) and Gabe (Norwood) put together,” said Gavina of Mamuyac.

Ibañes and Norwood – both Rain or Shine lifers – each won a Defensive Player of the Year plum and have nine All-Defensive First Team selections between them.

Mamuyac, though, showed he is more than just a defensive cog as he displayed his marksmanship from long distance, knocking down 4 of his 6 three-point attempts.

His last triple closed all doors on a Road Warriors comeback as he gave the Elasto Painters a 93-82 lead with less than four minutes left.

“[Gian] has this unique ability to create shots for himself on the offensive side,” Gavina said.

Rain or Shine picked Mamuyac at fifth overall in the previous draft and Gavina knew right away that he has a “special” player at his disposal.

Mamuyac, after all, came from a winning program as he captained a formidable Ateneo Blue Eagles squad that just fell short of a four-peat in the UAAP.

“His captain class reveals itself at practice, the way he carries himself, it carries over to his teammates,” Gavina said.

“I’m extremely ecstatic I’m getting this opportunity to coach this young man and really pave the future for Rain or Shine.” – Rappler.com