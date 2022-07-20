Gavina hints at possible roster changes as Rain or Shine misses playoffs anew

ELIMINATED. Chris Gavina and Rain or Shine suffer another early exit following a rollercoaster campaign.

Rain or Shine falls short of its last-ditch effort to reach the quarterfinals, marking the second straight conference it failed to make the playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine head coach Chris Gavina hinted at potential roster changes after the Elasto Painters failed to make the quarterfinals for the second straight PBA conference.

Missing a bunch of its veterans due to health and safety protocols, Rain or Shine saw its playoff bid quashed as it ended its Philippine Cup campaign with a 118-87 loss to streaking Magnolia on Wednesday, July 20.

The Elasto Painters finished the elimination round with a 4-7 record.

“Obviously, difficult questions will be needed to answer in regard to our roster – what do we need, what do we have to adjust, included with myself and how we want our things in tactical as well as technique,” said Gavina.

Rain or Shine opened the season with a thrilling win over Converge before it got into a rut, going winless for an entire month and suffering six straight losses.

While the Elasto Painters regained their bearings with three consecutive victories to keep their quarterfinal bid alive, the absence of key cogs Rey Nambatac, Gabe Norwood, Jewel Ponferada, and Mark Borboran proved costly against the Hotshots.

Left with its core of young players, most of whom are rookies and sophomores, Rain or Shine trailed by 10 at the end of the opening quarter en route to the 31-point loss.

“I cannot say right now but let us say that there is always room for improvement,” said Gavina when asked about specific moves the franchise will pull off.

“It could be roster changes, it could be just simple details of how we execute certain things. Those are things that, questions that we need to adjust as a whole team, as a staff, from upper management and ownership.”

But the first order of business for Gavina and his staff ahead of the Commissioners Cup is to determine who will be their import.

The Elasto Painters last made it past the quarterfinals in the mid-season conference.

Gavina said Rain or Shine has its eyes on a member of the Ukrainian national team, a player he compares to a “big grizzly bear.”

“We’re keeping our options open, but that is the kind of monster we want to bring in and put the fear of God on opposing teams,” Gavina said.

“We’ll make our short list hopefully by this weekend and we’ll probably try to bring him in the next few weeks of so.” – Rappler.com