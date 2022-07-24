Newsome embraces challenge as Meralco nears playoff breakthrough vs Ginebra

MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB. Chris Newsome says for Meralco to be a champion team, it has to first overcome Barangay Ginebra.

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco has gone through nothing but heartbreak whenever it faces Barangay Ginebra in a PBA playoff series.

But that could change soon as the Bolts drew first blood against the Gin Kings in their best-of-three Philippine Cup quarterfinals with a dominant 93-82 win on Sunday, July 24.

While history is against Meralco as it has yet to beat Ginebra in the playoffs, Chris Newsome always welcomes the opportunity of facing their longtime tormentors.

“I do not think we’re trying to avoid Ginebra at all whenever it comes to a playoff series. I think everyone here wants a challenge,” said Newsome.

“Until we can overcome that challenge, I think it is just nice that we can just keep battling them.”

The Gin Kings are 6-0 against the Bolts in their playoff encounters, including an impressive 4-0 in the times they faced off for the Governors’ Cup title.

Last season, Meralco led 2-1 in the Governors’ Cup finals only to witness Ginebra win three straight games to capture the crown.

That string of playoff losses may cause a player to lose confidence, but not Newsome.

“I look at this as another opportunity to overcome and climb that mountain and the rest of the guys feel the same way. We’re always going to be hungry to battle Ginebra,” Newsome said.

The Bolts’ determination showed on Sunday as they buried the Gin Kings by as deep as 21 points with Newsome, Aaron Black, and Allein Maliksi leading the way.

Newsome finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, Aaron Black churned out 25 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds, while Maliksi put up 17 points and 5 rebounds.

“Of course, they’ve got the fans, they’ve got the sixth man, and of course they’re a championship team. That is what we want to be. We want to be a championship team,” said Newsome.

“To be a championship team, you’ve got to beat the best, and I think that is what we’re here to do.”

Meralco shoots for the sweep when it meets Ginebra again in the potential clincher on Friday, July 29, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. – Rappler.com