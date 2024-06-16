Meralco hero: Chris Newsome earns Finals MVP plum in Bolts’ breakthrough title run

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Count on Chris Newsome to save the day for Meralco.
Newsome claimed the Finals MVP honors after catapulting the Bolts to their first-ever PBA championship following a six-game conquest of San Miguel in the Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, June 16.
Shrugging off his shooting struggles, Newsome nailed the game-winning jumper and finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as Meralco escaped with a gripping 80-78 victory in Game 6 to dethrone the mighty Beermen.
Newsome wrapped up the best-of-seven series with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
PBA FINALS G6 | Q4:— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 16, 2024
CHRIS NEWSOME WITH THE POTENTIAL DAGGER!
Meralco up, 80-78, with 1.3 to go ⚡️#PBAFinals pic.twitter.com/NrULTyUCNG
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.