Meralco hero: Chris Newsome earns Finals MVP plum in Bolts’ breakthrough title run

MVP. Chris Newsome in action for the Meralco Bolts in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Chris Newsome claims the Finals MVP honors after catapulting Meralco to its first-ever PBA championship

MANILA, Philippines – Count on Chris Newsome to save the day for Meralco.

Newsome claimed the Finals MVP honors after catapulting the Bolts to their first-ever PBA championship following a six-game conquest of San Miguel in the Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, June 16.

Shrugging off his shooting struggles, Newsome nailed the game-winning jumper and finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as Meralco escaped with a gripping 80-78 victory in Game 6 to dethrone the mighty Beermen.

Newsome wrapped up the best-of-seven series with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

PBA FINALS G6 | Q4:



CHRIS NEWSOME WITH THE POTENTIAL DAGGER!



Meralco up, 80-78, with 1.3 to go ⚡️#PBAFinals pic.twitter.com/NrULTyUCNG — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 16, 2024

