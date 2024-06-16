PBA
PBA
PBA Philippine Cup

Meralco hero: Chris Newsome earns Finals MVP plum in Bolts’ breakthrough title run

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meralco hero: Chris Newsome earns Finals MVP plum in Bolts’ breakthrough title run

MVP. Chris Newsome in action for the Meralco Bolts in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

PBA Images

Chris Newsome claims the Finals MVP honors after catapulting Meralco to its first-ever PBA championship

MANILA, Philippines – Count on Chris Newsome to save the day for Meralco.

Newsome claimed the Finals MVP honors after catapulting the Bolts to their first-ever PBA championship following a six-game conquest of San Miguel in the Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, June 16.

Shrugging off his shooting struggles, Newsome nailed the game-winning jumper and finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as Meralco escaped with a gripping 80-78 victory in Game 6 to dethrone the mighty Beermen.

Newsome wrapped up the best-of-seven series with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. 

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Meralco Bolts

Philippine basketball