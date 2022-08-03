Newsome, Meralco eye more history in looming semis battle vs San Miguel

UPHILL CLIMB. Chris Newsome knows things will only get tougher for Meralco after overcoming Ginebra.

After a breakthrough playoff series win over Ginebra, Meralco aims to advance to the PBA Philippine Cup finals for the first time in franchise history

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Newsome and the Meralco Bolts want more.

After a breakthrough playoff series win over Barangay Ginebra, Meralco aims to advance to the PBA Philippine Cup finals for the first time in franchise history.

Standing in the Bolts’ way is top seed San Miguel as they tangle in a best-of-seven semifinals starting on Wednesday, August 3, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I think the motivation for us is that Meralco has never been to the All-Filipino finals. I think we can use that as our motivation, that we still have more history that we can make,” Newsome said.

The Bolts came close to reaching the Philippine Cup finals in 2020 only to witness Gin Kings star Scottie Thompson drain a game-winning triple in the rubber match of their best-of-five semifinals.

A year after, Meralco once again barged into the All-Filipino semifinals but fell to Magnolia in six games after dropping the first two matches of the best-of-seven affair.

“This is one step, that we’re able to get over the hump against Ginebra. But there is another goal that we have not reached either, which is getting to the finals in the All-Filipino.”

“So there is still motivation there for us.”

Despite the Beermen being the team to beat after finishing the elimination round as the No. 1 seed, the Bolts have had their numbers in recent years.

In their last two playoff encounters, Meralco eliminated San Miguel in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Philippine Cup and 2021 Governors’ Cup.

The Bolts are also one of the only two teams to beat the Beermen this conference, hacking out an 89-86 win in the elimination round.

Newsome, though, knows it will be an uphill climb for Meralco now that San Miguel is near full strength following the timely return of its key cogs like Chris Ross and Jericho Cruz.

“Ginebra was step one. Everyone knows, San Miguel is one of the best teams, if not the best team in the All-Filipino conference,” said Newsome.

“We have to go through them if we want to get to the finals. It is a great challenge for us. – Rappler.com