Ross says injury a ‘blessing in disguise’ as other San Miguel players blossom in his absence

MANILA, Philippines – Everything turned out fine for Chris Ross and San Miguel.

Ross described his knee injury as a “blessing in disguise” after his month-long absence paved the way for his teammates to gain confidence as the Beermen clinched the top seed in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Back on board just in time for the playoffs, Ross and twice-to-beat San Miguel made easy work of Blackwater in a 123-93 romp on Wednesday, July 27, to book its semifinal seat.

“It was really a blessing in disguise that we got hurt because it gave everybody else confidence. Everybody else was able to feel the ball, everybody else was making plays,” said the Filipino-American.

Ross sustained the injury in June during a non-contact play against Magnolia.

His absence appeared like a major blow for the Beermen considering the team already missed the services of star guard Terrence Romeo, who is out indefinitely due to a back injury.

But Ross’ teammates rose to the occasion, particularly Jericho Cruz.

In the next six games since Ross’ injury, Cruz averaged 19.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds before he got sidelined in their last two elimination round games due to health and safety protocols.

“Everyone that has played has stepped up. It makes me really proud of the guys. We’re one step closer to our goal,” Ross said.

Seamless return

While San Miguel is running like a well-oiled machine without Ross, his return has provided the squad additional depth, particularly in playmaking.

Despite going scoreless in nearly 20 minutes of play, the 37-year-old veteran accounted for 12 of their 33 assists against the Bossing and added 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

“It is kind of easy when you play on a team like this, you got so much talent and guys really bought in to our system,” said Ross.

Ross said he only wanted to lead by example after asking his teammates to play unselfish basketball following a disappointing Governors’ Cup campaign last season that saw the Beermen get the boot in the quarterfinals.

“I just preach to the guys, just pass the ball, the ball will find the right guys. When I came back, I wanted to make sure I was going that too. It is harder to guard when the ball is moving like that. It showed.”

As one of the few remnants of the San Miguel dynasty together with June Mar Fajardo and Marcio Lassiter, Ross said it is their mission to lead their teammates to a title.

“It is a bunch of guys that are hungry and want to win a championship. We have a lot of guys that have not won a championship,” Ross said.

“The guys have been left over – me, June Mar, Marcio – we pride ourselves on trying to help those guys achieve their goals and be successful.” – Rappler.com