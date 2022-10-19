PBA star CJ Perez finally graduates from college

DEGREE HOLDER. CJ Perez finishes his degree in business administration major in business management at the Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Although already successful in the PBA, San Miguel standout CJ Perez makes sure to get his degree at the Lyceum of the Philippines University

MANILA, Philippines – If all else fails for CJ Perez when it comes to his basketball career, he has a degree to fall back on.

The San Miguel star graduated from college on Wednesday, October 19, as he finished his degree in business administration major in business management at the Lyceum of the Philippines University.

“After 13 years and 4 universities, I finally got one degree hotter today!” Perez wrote on Instagram.

“I thank my family, my wife, and two kids for giving me the motivation to finish my studies,” he added in a mix of Filipino and English.

Perez started his collegiate career at San Sebastian College before he transferred to the Ateneo de Manila University with hopes of playing for the Blue Eagles.

But the 28-year-old never saw action for Ateneo in the UAAP due to academic woes and he returned to the NCAA, this time with Lyceum.

After leading the Pirates to back-to-back NCAA finals appearances in 2017 and 2018, Perez left Lyceum to join the PBA Draft, where he landed at Terrafirma as the No. 1 overall pick.

Perez immediately made waves in the PBA, winning two scoring titles, earning a spot in the Mythical Team twice, and helping the Beermen capture the last Philippine Cup crown.

These accomplishments, though, did not prevent Perez from getting his degree with the urging of San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua.

“Boss Alfrancis Chua, I already have a diploma! Thank you for pushing me to finish my studies, not just for myself but for my family as well,” Perez said.

“Thank you Lord I’m now a graduate!” – Rappler.com